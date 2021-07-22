Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $179.79 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

