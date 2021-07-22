Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $85,991,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

