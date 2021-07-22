Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:EBTC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741. The stock has a market cap of $391.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

In other news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $33,935.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $364,536. 16.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

