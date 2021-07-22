Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $92,598.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,084.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $40,308.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $134,326.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $364,536. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.99%.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

