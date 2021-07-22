Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Up 20.2% in June

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EFSC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

