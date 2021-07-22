Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EFX traded down $5.78 on Thursday, reaching $249.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.44. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

