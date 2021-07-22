Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $288.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $288.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NYSE:EFX traded down $5.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.12. 11,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,039. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,087.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

