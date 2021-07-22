Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Equifax stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.44.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $205.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

