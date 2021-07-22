Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

EFX stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $249.71. 27,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $257.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

