Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $19.68 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.