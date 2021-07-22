Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

