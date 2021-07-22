Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQH. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

EQH traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,877,000 after buying an additional 701,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,151,000 after acquiring an additional 386,438 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equitable by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,882 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.