Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.93. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $15,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $13,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after acquiring an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $7,417,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

