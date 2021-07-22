Equity Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

