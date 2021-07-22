Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.63.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $81.74 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $82.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

