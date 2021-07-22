Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.64. 338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,442. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $82.98.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

