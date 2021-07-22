Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.25

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.25 and last traded at $84.23, with a volume of 19265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,814,000 after purchasing an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

