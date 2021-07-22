ESBC (ESBC) Price Tops $0.0147 on Major Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. ESBC has a market capitalization of $424,719.80 and $38,781.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,152,570 coins and its circulating supply is 28,873,236 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

