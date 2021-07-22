Essentia Price Reaches $0.0019 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Essentia coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Essentia has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $88,700.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.56 or 0.00821705 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.