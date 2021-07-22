ETNA Network Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00104100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00141110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,862.83 or 1.00157655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

