Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

EVLO stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.30. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.59.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

