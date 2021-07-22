Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.