Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $984,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,575,458 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,878,000 after acquiring an additional 311,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 206.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,621,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,785 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 373,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.0% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,514 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,953,000 after acquiring an additional 477,346 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

