Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after buying an additional 3,538,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $233,189,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $4,208,356.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

