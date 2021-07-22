Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,129,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $552,743,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,887,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

Shares of GD opened at $191.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

