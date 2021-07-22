Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after acquiring an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

DD stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

