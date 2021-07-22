Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 23.0% in June

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $234.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 15,314.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,625,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

