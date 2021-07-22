eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. eXp World has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Get eXp World alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 148.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $1,393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,709,400 in the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.