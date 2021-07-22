Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $76.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.13.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,741,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
