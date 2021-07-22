Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $346.23 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $230,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $214,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 682,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $217,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

