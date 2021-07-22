Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00.
- On Friday, July 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.46, for a total transaction of $27,013,258.00.
- On Friday, July 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $27,244,385.00.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total transaction of $27,379,660.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.54, for a total transaction of $2,176,902.00.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00.
- On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $346.23 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.86.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $230,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $214,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 682,961 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $217,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.