Falconswap Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $182,727.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00047824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.27 or 0.00831611 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

