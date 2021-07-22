Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $37,417.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $215,747. 8.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

