Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

