Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $212,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $288.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.90.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $198.26 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.