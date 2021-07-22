Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $465,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

NYSE:NEE opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

