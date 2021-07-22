Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.84.

