Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after acquiring an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,961,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,687,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $632.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $627.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

