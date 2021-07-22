FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Truist

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

FBK stock opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FB Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in FB Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

