Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 74.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,866,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,928,000 after acquiring an additional 367,596 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 116,797 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ferro by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,228,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 257,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,955,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOE stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

