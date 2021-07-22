Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives $30.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

FRRVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays set a $30.24 price target on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

FRRVY stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. 5,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,171. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

