Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.00. 1,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.