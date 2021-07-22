FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FibroGen, Inc. is a research-based biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic agents for treatment of anemia, fibrosis, cancer, and other serious unmet medical needs. The Company develops Roxadustat that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; and FG-3019 which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and liver fibrosis. FibroGen, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

FGEN stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.45.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FibroGen by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after acquiring an additional 544,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FibroGen by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 267,470 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

