Financial Comparison: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27%

49.9% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.5% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Overstock.com has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 37.92%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.28 $7.02 million N/A N/A Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.40 $56.00 million $1.24 67.05

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

Overstock.com beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

