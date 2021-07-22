Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $16.10

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $12.50. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 4,761 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNCH. Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,515,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. TRB Advisors LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,751,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,299,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

