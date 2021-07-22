FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of FingerMotion stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. FingerMotion has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.