FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of FingerMotion stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. FingerMotion has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.
FingerMotion Company Profile
Read More: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.