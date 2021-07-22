Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Gores Metropoulos II stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

