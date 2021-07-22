Fir Tree Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRWU. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGRWU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

