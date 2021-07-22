Fir Tree Capital Management LP Sells 161,965 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,965 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned about 2.31% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

