Fir Tree Capital Management LP Takes $1.99 Million Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $9.96 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.