FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA) Stock Price Down 2.9%

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). 16,571 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a report on Tuesday.

Get FireAngel Safety Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.81. The company has a market cap of £29.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other FireAngel Safety Technology Group news, insider Zoe Fox purchased 21,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £3,990 ($5,212.96). Also, insider John Conoley purchased 15,000 shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,723.54). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,000.

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group (LON:FA)

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireAngel Safety Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.